Whoa! There was a heated argument between T.I. and Safaree Samuels on the March 20 episode of ‘Hip Hop Squares,’ and things got pretty crazy when T.I. brought up Safaree’s failed relationship with model Ana Montana! Watch the video here.

“[Safaree Samuels is] on Love & Hip Hop? I thought his hip hop love had done and went on. I didn’t know he had a hip hop love no more,” T.I. said on the March 20 episode of Hip Hop Squares, seemingly knocking Safaree’s failed relationship with model Ana Montana.

Of course, Safaree didn’t take the diss lying down. Immediately after T.I. was done talking, Safaree shot back, “You need help writing better lyrics to your raps, cause your s*** is kinda subpar.” Ouch! So basically, it was a battle between the rappers last night.

Initially, we thought maybe T.I. was knocking Safaree’s failed relationship with Nicki Minaj — his most famous relationship to date — but anyone who’s been following the T.I. and Tiny divorce rumors, knows that the rapper was allegedly linked to Ana Montana for an unknown amount of time. Some fans even blame her for T.I. and Tiny’s marriage troubles, but nothing has ever been confirmed.

Fortunately, Tiny recently called off her divorce with T.I., and HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned they believe their love is worth staying together for. “Tiny‘s taken the divorce off the table,” a source confirmed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “T.I promised her that his heart and man parts belong only to her. He’s nothing but committed to being the perfect husband and father to her and their kids. He was over-the-top with his words, going down on one knee and apologizing to Tiny for all the pain and suffering he caused.”

So if you ask us, T.I. has the upper hand in this fight with Safaree.

