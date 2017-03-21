The Weeknd Is ‘Ready To Stick Up For Himself’ Against Selena Gomez’s Ex Justin Bieber

We’ve all been wondering what Selena Gomez’s new man will do if he ever runs into Justin Bieber! Is The Weeknd afraid of an awkward meeting? Or would he rise to the challenge if JB tries anything? We have the exclusive answers, and they’re going to surprise you.

“The Weeknd, 26, would do everything to avoid an awkward situation with Justin Bieber, 23,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively, “But he knows he will run into him sooner or later.” Yes, they tend to run in the same circles — it’s bound to happen!

“It will most likely go down at an award show when he’s with Selena Gomez, 24, and he anticipates to take the high road when that happens,” the insider explains. Yes, Abel is definitely one of Selena’s more, ah, polite boyfriends!

Still, Abel won’t be a pushover if Justin tries to start anything, the source warns. “If Justin throws a verbal jab or something more in the shade department, then Abel is is more than ready to stick up for himself,” the insider reveals. “He would never allow Justin to make him look like an idiot.” We never doubted it!

As we previously told you, Selena and The Weeknd have been snug as two bugs in a rug lately, jaunting around his hometown, Toronto, on romantic dates. JB is absolutely not even a thought in Selena’s mind these days, and if the three end up meeting at an event this year, we’re sure that she’ll be graceful about it. Not sure the same thing can be said about Justin, who is prone to pulling attention-grabbing stunts in public (remember that time he shouted at her at the Met Gala after their most recent breakup?)! Wouldn’t put it past him!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Abel and Justin will run into each other sometime soon?