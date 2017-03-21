‘The Voice’ Recap: Gwen Gets Flirty With A Contestant — & Blake Is Totally Jealous

Image Courtesy of NBC

Season 12 of ‘The Voice’ is well underway, and the super intense Battle Rounds continued on the March 21 episode. Who was picked to stay, who was sent home…and who was stolen?! Catch up with our full recap right here!

The first Battle of the night is between Gwen Stefani’s artists, Johnny Gates and Sammi Zonana. Team Gwen is being mentored by Celine Dion this season. The superstar singers help Johnny and Sammi prepare a performance of “I Drove All Night” — specifically, the Celine cover version. So, yep, they have to sing Celine’s song right in front of her ( don’t worry, she totally loves it)! Johnny and Sammi nail the duet, but Gwen has to pick just one, and she goes with Johnny.

Chris Blue and RJ Collins, from Team Alicia Keys and advised by DJ Khaled, are the next singers to battle. They perform “Adorn” by Miguel, and it’s pretty damn amazing. Gwen literally cannot get enough of the performance — especially Chris’ moves (and, yes, Blake Shelton is TOTALLY jealous). After all the praise for Chris, it’s no surprise that Alicia decides to keep him around.

We also see that Josh West and Nala Price from Team Adam Levine go up against each other in the Battles, with Adam picking Josh as the winner. Gwen’s artists, Aaliyah Rose and Savannah Leyton, also go head-to-head, with Aaliyah named the winner. Blake picks Andrea Thomas and Micah Tryba to battle, as well, with Andrea eventually chosen to move onto the Knockouts.

The final Battle of the night is between Blake’s singers, Aliyah Moulden and Dawson Coyle, who are tasked with performing “Walkin’ On Sunshine.” With help from Blake and his adviser, Luke Bryan, the pop singers come up with a great rendition of the classic track, and Blake picks Aliyah as the winner. It’s not over for Dawson, though, because Alicia comes through with the Steal and grabs him for her team!

Here’s where the teams stand so far (Stolen artists in Italics):

Adam: Mark Isaiah, Josh West

Alicia: Anatalia Villaranda, Quizz Swanigan, Ashley Levin, Chris Blue, Dawson Coyle

Blake: Lauren Duski, Felicia Temple, Casi Joy, Andrea Thomas, Aliyah Moulden

Gwen: Brennley Brown, JChosen, Johnny Gates, Aaliyah Rose

