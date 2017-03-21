‘The Flash Musical Crossover’ Recap: Barry & Kara Sort Out Their Issues In Song

Image Courtesy of The CW

Kara and Barry star in their very own musical nightmare, that actually turns out to be strangely beneficial.

The episode opens with Baby Barry and his mom are watching Singing in the Rain together, 18 years ago. Flash forward to Barry watching in present time. Cisco comes in and tries to drag him off the couch and out of his breakup rut. FYI: Cisco is confused about who broke off the WestAllen engagement. Me too.

They get a call from HR and head to Star Labs because someone is coming through the portal. Mon-El and J’onn enter with a still-unconscious Kara. Caitlin checks her vitals and Mon-El wants to find (and punch) whoever did this to Kara.

Everyone in the room discusses the current broken relationships. It’s awkward. J’onn and Mon-El expertly change the subject and turn the focus on the man who hypnotized Kara and is after Barry. They don’t have much info to give Team Flash other than that he “materialized out of thin air” just like the person who just showed up on Star Labs’ security system. Hint: Yep, it’s Darren Criss. Um, I mean… the Music Meister. Wait, you’re not supposed to know that yet, either. It’s just… it’s the same guy.

Barry runs to “greet” him and it appears he knows both him (and Wally who also showed up). He wants to teach them (and Supergirl) a lesson. They face off and it appears that this guy has some serious skills. He manages to also hypnotize Barry into the same musical dream Kara is in. He watches her sing. He’s super impressed. But that’s silly because we all know that Barry and Kara lived former lives on Glee. Of course they know one another can sing, duh.

Kara recognizes Barry in the audience as she’s singing. They rush to meet each other once the performance ends and it’s clear that they both have little to no idea about what’s going on. They try to recall the last thing that happened to them before they appeared here and how to get out.

They run into Malcolm Merlyn, but he isn’t him… he’s the club owner and tells them both that they work for him at the club. It’s then that they realize that they don’t have their powers, when he pulls out a knife to threaten them. Wynn and Cisco appear too, also with different identities.

The Music Meister appears and explains that they aren’t anywhere but in their heads. He tells them that they’re in a movie musical. So all they have to do is follow the script and reach the end of the plot. With one stipulation—if they die in this dream, they die in real life. Isn’t that what happens on Nightmare on Elm Street, too? I digress…

Music Meister, Wynn, Cisco, and Maclolm then break into a rendition of “Put a Little Love in Your Heart that’s super impressive.

After they’re wowed by their friends and frenemies they try to figure out the plot. Then Barry gets knocked out by Dr. Stein. He wakes up to him and Kara being held some place they’re unaware of (not that they really know any place that well in this dream) and they have a heart to heart. Barry tells Kara that Mon-El really cares about her and she points out, yet again, that he’s a filthy liar. Barry confesses that he and Iris are, “off track” after proposing for the wrong reasons. The two friends commiserate together that everything is simpler when they’re being their superhero selves.

Dr. Stein comes back with a menacing Joe West in toe, who also has a different name. He’s being shady as hell and tells them he needs their help finding his missing daughter, Millie. Millie, as it turns out, is Iris. He threatens their life if anything happens to her. He demands they sing at the club to help him and they remind themselves to follow the script.

Musical Cisco leads them to where Iris is being held to find Iris and Mon-El macking it on a sofa. They concede that they’ve been caught and that they’re in love. A sentiment that turns Kara’s stomach and makes Barry look none too happy.

Back in the real world at Star Labs, Kara and Barry are hooked up to machines as their teams keep vigil. But, Caitlin announces some not-so-good news. Barry’s speed cells are depleting as are Kara’s solar radiation ones. J’onn asks what that means (thank god) and Caitlin explains that they’re being drained. She thinks that the Music Meister is stealing their powers. She’s right.

The teams decide (and spat a bit) about who is going to go in and save them. Caitlin runs into the room to give a frantic update on the pair—their vitals are “all over the place” it appears. They meet up with the Music Meister and he taunts and challenges Wally. The two race and Cisco and J’onn team up to try and take him down. Wally manages to knock him unconscious.

Meanwhile, in Dream World… Kara and Barry urge Iris to go back home but Iris refuses. She and Mon-El are all over each other and they explain that their love is forbidden. And they won’t tell anybody and neither will they. Barry tells Kara that maybe following the script means convincing them to tell their dueling fathers. They agree almost instantly. Barry returns Iris to Joe and it turns out that Joe and Dr. Stein are married in this world—they’re both Iris’ fathers.

She tells them she’s in love with Mon-El, with Barry’s encouragement, and they are not fond of the boy from a family of “hooligans.” Malcolm, who is Mon-El’s fake dad feels similarly.

Barry stands up to Joe for Iris and Kara helps Mon-El as well. It seems to work, but while the fathers pretend to accept their children’s “forbidden love” on the surface, they separately declare war on one another.

At Star Labs, Iris and Mon-El go to visit with the now-imprisoned Music Meister to find out how they can help get Barry and Kara out of their prolonged nightmare. Music Meister questions how much they love their estranged significant others and if that love is enough. He tells them that if they want to save them, to put their money where the mouth is and go and save them themselves. But, of course, he won’t tell Iris and Mon-El how to do that. Because he’s a jerk. And a villain. And that’s kinda how they roll.

Back in dream world, Barry and Kara try to figure out how the plot is supposed to unfold next now that they’ve gotten Iris and Mon-El to tell their fathers about their romance. They’re both pulled away to sing, as was previously promised. Kara and Barry then duet (with Wynn on piano!) about their “super friendship.” It’s… pretty cheesy. A smidgen cute, too.

As it turns out, the war is still on. Malcolm is in a shoot off with Dr. Stein and Joe as Barry and Kara perform their musical. Hearing the gun shots, the two race to see what’s going on and Barry gets caught in the crossfire. Kara rushes to his side when she also get shot. The wounds, you guys? They don’t look good. Especially when you consider the Music Meister’s warning about dying in the dream and dying in real life.

Turns out, he wasn’t lying. Both Barry and Kara are nearly dying on the table at Star Labs. It prompts Iris to heed the Music Meister’s advice to go into their world to try and save them. She enlists Cisco’s help to vibe her and Mon-El there. Once in the dream world, Mon-El and Iris rush to their fallen loves’ sides. In their last dying breaths, Kara forgives Mon-El and Barry tells Iris he loves her and she says it in return. They both pretty much die until Iris kisses Barry and then…

Then some Beauty and the Beast crap happens. (Disclaimer: I love Beauty and the Beast. But this “life saving kiss” trope did not translate well, in my humble opinion. Like, at all.) The kiss transports them back to Star Labs where Barry wakes up. We then see Mon-El do the same exact thing with Kara.

My teeth hurt from how sickeningly sweet this all is. Did I mention I’m more of a salty food person? Anyway…

The Music Meister walks in and gives them all a standing ovation for the show they put on. Barry asks why he did this and he explains that he did it because he, “believes in the good guys.” He told them he was teaching them all a lesson. The lesson was love. Love is about letting yourself be saved, not just saving other people (regardless of being superheroes). Which, fair point.

The Music Meister heads out, off to “help” someone else in need and a reconciled Kara and Mon-El go home.

Barry and Iris go back to the apartment and Barry notes she didn’t change anything since he left. (Didn’t he just move out like… the other day? Whatever). She tells him it’s because she didn’t have the heart to. Things are still a bit awkward between them, but notably better. So, you know, he breaks the ice by playing a song and serenading her randomly. Barry proposes via song and Iris finally accepts. It’s all very… convenient. Which probably wasn’t supposed to be the take away from the episode, but come on, The Flash writers! Seriously?!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the musical crossover episode?

