Sidney Crosby Makes Miraculous One Handed Goal After Smashing Opponent In Penis

This is just nuts! The NHL’s Sidney Crosby just had one of his most epic games ever Mar. 21, as in addition to making an insane one-handed goal, he also downed an opponent by smashing him in the penis with his hockey stick. We’ve got the wild video, right here.

What a night! Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby played super dirty pool against Buffalo Sabres star Ryan O’Reilly, 26, sneaking up on him from behind and smashing him in the crotch with his hockey stick. This was no accident as Ryan was positioned, waiting to take a pass when the 29-year-old decided that he needed to go down. Ryan fell to the ice after the brutal hit, while number 87 just turned around and skated down the ice like nothing ever happened. He didn’t even get called for a penalty for it, because apparently it happened to quickly to catch the ref’s attention.

If there’s such a thing as instant karma, it sure didn’t get Sidney because after that dirty play he went on do to the near-impossible, scoring a one-handed goal! In a superhuman play he went straight down the ice past two Sabres defenders and only had control of the puck with his right hand. But with a backhanded flick of his wrist it went flying past goalie Robin Lehner, 25, putting the Penguins up 1-0 as the game’s first period came to a close.

This was Sidney’s 41st goal of the season, but was easily one of his greatest scores ever as a one-handed goal is an incredibly rare achievement, especially with two defenders on either side of him. It just goes to show that sometimes playing dirty doesn’t always come with consequences, as he made what is quite possible the most impressive goal of the year in the NHL after smashing a guy’s crotch so hard he doubled over!

HollywoodLifers, what are you more impressed by: Sidney’s one-handed goal or his sneaky crotch hit against an opponent?

