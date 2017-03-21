Selena Gomez Looks Sexier Than Ever With Plump Lips & Straight Hair For New Ad

Courtesy of Instagram

Selena Gomez showed off a super sexy beauty look while shooting a new ad for Pantene. Her makeup artist posted a selfie on Instagram on March 20 and it’s flawless.

Makeup artist Hung Vanngo showed off the perfect pic of Selena Gomez on his Instagram, writing, “Back at it with @selenagomez x @pantene.”

He also tagged photographer Paola Kudacki, fashion stylist Christian Classen, manicurist Tom Bachik, and hairstylist Gregory Kaoua. Talk about a dream team!

Her makeup was out of this world amazing. Her eyes were dark and defined. Her cheeks with flushed perfectly and her full lips were covered in a gorgeous pinky-coral gloss.

Oh course, Selena’s hair was styled using Pantene products. In the past, she has spoken about her love for the Expert Intense Hydration Shampoo and Conditioner.

During her world tour, she told InStyle how she keeps her hair healthy: “I don’t wash my hair every single day — I’ll take a day or two in between to keep it healthy. They have the new Expert Intense Hydration Shampoo and Conditioner, and basically, I’ve been using that anytime I wash my hair. But, what’s more important to use is actually when I’m on stage with the Airspray. It’s super light and easy and it feels really good. I love to move my hair around — I don’t like it stuck in one position.”

She continued: “And I’ll use a little oil at night, just to kind of put my hair in a bun if I want to keep my hair out of the way.”

For this new shoot, her hair was styled sleek and straight, in a deep side part. It looked healthy and shiny!

