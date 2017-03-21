Was there a super subtle reference to Justin Bieber in Selena Gomez’s ’73 Questions’ video for ‘Vogue’!? The singer mentioned a super ‘romantic’ encounter in the interview, and we can’t help but wonder if her famous ex was behind it. Check out the full video here!

Selena Gomez, 24, was tasked with answering 73 rapid fire questions for a video to go along with her Vogue cover, and there was one response that especially stuck out. The 24-year-old was asked what the best surprise she ever received was…and her response? A romantic rooftop dinner!

She didn’t dish any further on who the surprise was from, where it took place or what it entailed, but we do know her ex, Justin Bieber, 23, LOVED showering her with surprises and romantic gestures during their relationship, so of course, we have to wonder if this was a reference to him! Who could forget when he rented out the entire Staples Center just so they could watch Titanic together? A rooftop dinner would be beyond easy for the Biebs to pull off after that one!

Obviously, it could also be a reference to a more recent memory, too. After all, Sel’s romance with The Weeknd, 27, began just weeks before this interview took place, so perhaps it was him who was weighing more heavily on her mind during the Q&A!?

There was plenty more revealed in Selena’s Vogue video, too. Toward the beginning, she admitted that she sees herself doing a lot of traveling at this time next year, which could totally mean she has plans to get back on the road! She also revealed some important advice she’d give her 15-year-old self: “Go ahead and do it ’cause you’re gonna do it anyway.” There’s tons more where that came from, too, and you can watch it all in the video above!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think surprised Selena with this romantic rooftop dinner?!