Russell Wilson & Ciara’s Ex Future Ending Feud? They Had A ‘Grown Man Talk’

Finally! The ice has thawed between Russell Wilson and Future after the NFL star had a heart to heart with wife Ciara’s ex. We’ve got the details on how it took a family affair to bring the men together to squash their beef.

Aww! Things have been pretty tense between Russell Wilson, 28, and Future, 33, ever since the quarterback tied the knot with the rapper’s ex Ciara, 31. He’s been a loving stepdad to Future’s namesake with his former lady-love and now the two have finally had a “grown man talk” to settle their differences according to Media Take Out. According to the site, it all started when the Seattle Seahawks quarterback flew the rapper’s son Future Zahir to his half-sister Londyn‘s birthday party in Atlanta.

Ciara is expecting her first child with Russell and is currently too pregnant to fly, so Russell personally brought the two-year-old to the ATL so he could be with his papa at Londyn’s birthday bash. The site reports that he found that it was the perfect time to sit down with Future and settle their differences, and that the two men agreed to work at having a more positive relationship. That is SUCH great news for everyone involved,

Future has four kids, and Londyn is his daughter with India J. It’s so sweet that Russell wanted Future Jr. to be a big part of his half sister’s birthday party and made sure to fly all the way across the country to make that happen. That shows real commitment to the boy’s happiness and also his dedication to making sure that Future gets to spend time with his son, even though he lives primarily in Seattle with Russell and Ciara. It also let the men finally have the time to sit down and settle their beef, which is so healthy. It has to be such a relief to the “Ride” singer that both of her baby daddy’s are now getting along.

HollywoodLifers, are you happy that Russell and Future have finally buried the hatchet? Do you think this will make life easier for Ciara?

