Russell Westbrook Needs To Stop Fighting And Focus On Winning OKC A Championship

Russell Westbrook is on fire this season… when the clock is running and when it stops. He’s been racking up technicals as much as he sinks buckets, and his latest brawl with Golden State and Steph Curry on March 20, really got people talking. With the NBA season winding down, Russ needs to keep his eyes on the prize…

Damn, Russell Westbrook, what’s going on? — That was the question a lot of fans asked themselves last night after witnessing his temper hit an all time high. Russ, 28, and Oklahoma City Thunder suffered a tough loss to the Golden State Warriors, 111-95, in a game each team especially wanted to win because of their impending rivalries. And, before the clock could run out of time, Russ was involved in an all-out brawl with Steph Curry, 29 — one that he really didn’t have to emerge himself into.. just sayin’.

It was really between, Curry and Semaj Christon, 24. But, after the game Westbrook said he was just defending his teammate, which is completely fair. However, it seems like he and Curry have some unfinished business… So, was it the perfect opportunity to throw a bow Curry’s way? Maybe…

But, what I do know is, Westbrook has been a wild card, especially this 2016-2017 NBA season. He’s been racking up technicals, including the one he received during Monday night’s game, which puts him at a total of 17 technical fouls so far this season. And, in case you didn’t know, 16 technical fouls can lead to an automatic one-game suspension…

Not to mention, Russell’s scuffles with his former teammate, Kevin Durant, 28. In Jan. 2017, the two shared what looked like a heated exchange on the court, although they both downplayed it after the fact. There’s no doubt there’s got to be some bad blood since Durant left OKC to ultimately chase a championship [like most people think].

And, then there’s Westbrook’s sly, and hilarious at times, remarks during post-game interviews. Like when a reporter asked him his thoughts about Curry’s comment that James Harden, 27, deserved the MVP over Westbrook… “I don’t care. It don’t matter what he say. Who’s he?,” Westbrook replied. But, little did he know, he’s be throwing fists with him a few days later. Obviously there seems to be some unsettled beef with those two.

Either way, it seems like there’s a pattern here, doesn’t there? – Attitude. There’s a difference between fierceness on the court and, well, we’ll just say intentional sass. Westbrook just seems like a different player since Durant left in summer 2016 for the Warriors. There’s no doubt that since Durant left as a free agent, Westbrook was going to have to pick it up, but his seemingly on-going chip on his shoulder about Durant could be part of the reason OKC keeps getting rocked by Golden State. Now, maybe it can be the stress of carrying that extra pressure to fill Durant’s shoes, but Westbrook needs to channel all of that into doing what he does best.

There’s no doubt Westbrook is one of the fiercest players in the NBA. He always seems to walk around with a swagger, and a bit of an attitude, in which some cases can be a good thing, and in others, it could backfire completely. But, now it’s time to change things around.

Now, I’m not taking away from Russell’s insane talents, MVP-worthy status, passion to protect his teammates, or his fierce go-getter attitude. In fact, I’m personally a fan of Westbrook and his actions.. most of the time. I’m just saying that it wouldn’t hurt to maybe, dial it back a bit, and focus on the big picture — a championship for OKC.

And, there’s talk that Westbrook should make MVP; that is if he can finish off the season averaging a triple-double. But, should he? While I think he’s a top contender, up there with Harden and Curry, his attitude may drag him down.

All I’m saying is, brush it off Westbrook and get your head in the game. We all know what you’re capable of. So, YOU ultimately have to decide if it’s time to show the naysayers that you can bring OKC the championship this year, as well as an MVP title for yourself.

