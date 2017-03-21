‘RHOBH’ Recap: Erika Loses Her S*** & Has An Epic Meltdown In Hong Kong

Image Courtesy of Bravo

The ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ cast was left stunned during the March 21 episode, when Erika Girardi lost her cool and freaked out on everyone! Erika was reduced to tears when Eileen brought up a touchy subject, and we don’t know if things will ever be the same.

Erika Jayne has remained pretty calm and collected throughout the course of the current season of RHOBH, but on the March 21 episode, she lost her s*** and had a meltdown!

The women, who were enjoying dinner in Hong Kong, were left shocked as Erika broke down in tears when Eileen brought up a touchy subject — her son! But Eileen wasn’t even referring to her son… not exactly. While defending Dorit, Eileen told Erika, “She didn’t kill your child.” And that was enough for Erika to lose her s***. Apparently, her son Tommy Zizzo is a police officer in LA, so she took Eileen’s comments very personal, saying her son puts his life at risk every day. And even though Eileen said it was just a figure of speech, Erika didn’t care. In fact, she hurled the f-bomb at Eileen and everyone was left with their jaws on the floor. “Shut the f*** up!” she screamed.

It was almost like that time Kim Richards brought up Lisa Rinna‘s husband, but this time around, Eileen brought up Erika’s kids. Anyway, it was another ruined night in Hong Kong. And that’s not even including the fight Erika and Dorit had over that whole panty issue from the beginning of the season. Yeah, Erika never got over that because she believes Dorit and PK made her out to be a slut. So she told Dorit that she and her husband, Tom, would like an apology from both her and PK. We’ll have to wait and see if that even happens.

HollywoodLifers, what did YOU think of this week’s new episode of RHOBH? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.