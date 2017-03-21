‘Piggy Bank’ Sea Turtle Dies After Swallowing Over 900 Coins Thrown Into Her Pond

REX/Shutterstock

This is so sad. A popular, green sea turtle named ‘Piggy Bank’ has died at the age of 25, after vets in Thailand removed 915 coins from her stomach. The creature passed on March 21, just weeks after the complicated surgery was performed. Get the tragic details.

Another beautiful animal is gone. A sea turtle named, Om Sin, which translates to “Piggy Bank,” passed away on March 21 at 10:10 AM, after she became ill with a “serious intestinal volvulus and strangulation” [in other words, an intestinal infection], her doctor, Veterinarian, Nantarika Chansue confirmed in an emotional Facebook post.

“Piggy Bank” suffered the intestinal injection due to complications from a 7-hour-long surgery in the beginning of March. The surgery — performed by Chansue at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok — was to remove 915 coins that the 25-year-old sea turtle swallowed. The coins had been tossed into her pond, presumably for good luck, since that is a common act done in Thailand because turtles are said to be symbols of longevity.

Chansue revealed in her lengthy Facebook post that “Piggy Bank” had “fully recovered from the surgery on March 6.” In fact, “she was swimming and eating normally for a week.” Chansue and her team even planned to return “Piggy Bank” to the Royal Thai Navy Turtle pond.

However, the sea turtle unexpectedly took a turn for the worse on March 18. Chansue revealed that she was taken to intensive care after she was discovered breathing abnormally slow, which then resulted in her serious intestinal infection. That’s when the sea turtle underwent emergency surgery on March 20. Sadly, the she slipped into a coma and died on the morning of March 21, the vet revealed.

“We did the emergency corrective operation, but her recovery was so slow,” Chansue explained on Facebook. “With metal toxicity from coins at 200 times higher than normal, toxemia, nutritional deficiency, immunodeficiency, and stress… she did not wake up!” So sad.

Chansue has been documenting “Piggy Bank”‘s progress on her Facebook page for weeks now. When she revealed that the sea turtle had passed, the vet wrote, “Thank you for being my friend…. Bank! RIP”. Her posts about “Piggy Bank” have received quite the attention, garnering thousands of shares, comments and reactions. Clearly, “Piggy Bank” was loved.

HollywoodLifers, you can leave your thoughts in the comments below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.