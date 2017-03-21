Peta Murgatroyd Still Doesn’t Feel Her Pre-Baby Body’s ‘Back’ After Flaunting Hot Figure On ‘DWTS’

ABC/Eric McCandless

Peta Murgatroyd thinks she needs ‘another month’ to get back into shape after giving birth in January. But if you ask us — or pretty much anyone else — the ‘DWTS’ pro looked beyond fantastic rocking it out on the dance floor for the series’ premiere. You’ll never believe what she had to say though!

Peta Murgatroyd, 30, is still not satisfied with her post-baby body…YET! But as far as we’re concerned, the Dancing With The Stars pro dancer looks amazing — especially for giving birth just over two months ago! Even still though, Peta, who welcomed son Shai in January with fiancé and costar Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 37, is determined to get back to her old self — and it looks like Dancing with help her do just that!

“I still feel like I’m carrying a little bit of weight and it’s coming off really slowly,” Peta told People magazine after the DWTS premiere on Mar. 20. “I feel like my body is getting stronger. It’s getting more flexible. I’m faster every day. I think it’s going to take another month or so probably to just fully be back into Peta mode.”

But while Peta thinks she could have done better on Monday night, she and her partner, former Bachelor Nick Viall, 36, seem to be a crowd favorite already! The judges may need some more convincing though as after the two performed a cha-cha-cha dance, they were given a score of 24 out of 40.

Before the big night, Peta opened up in a blog post for People about the challenges she faces trying to balance work and motherhood. “It’s a huge struggle with scheduling. I have to have my whole day planned out before I leave the house so I know if I’ll be back in time to feed Shai or if the nanny will have to do it. And if that has to happen, I only allow myself to miss one feeding a day,” Peta revealed.

She continued, “Once we finish [rehearsals] I take off and go to get home, but it’s working out well. I just try to spend as much time with Shai as possible.” The star also added that her and Maks’ son is “perfect” and “happy.” Aw!

