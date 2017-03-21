Paris Jackson Reveals To Jimmy Fallon How Zac Efron Completely Broke Her Heart

Image Courtesy of NBC

Gorgeous! Paris Jackson made her ‘The Tonight Show’ debut on Mar. 20 and boy did she have some surprising tea to spill. We’ve got the details on what Zac Efron did that left her completely heartbroken.

Woo hoo! Paris Jackson is on a roll lately, landing the covers of both Rolling Stone and Harper’s Bazaar and now she’s made her first big late night TV appearance to chat with Jimmy Fallon. The 18-year-old actress currently appears on the Fox music drama Star and looked sensational in a black minidress with white polka dots and kicky brown boots. She played a cute game of “Fallon’s Firsts” and revealed how Zac Efron, 29, once broke her heart!

The late King of Pop Michael Jackson‘s daughter was asked what her first concert was and naturally it was one of her dad’s with the 2001 Invincible Tour, but HER first choice was going to see High School Musical Live. Unfortunately for Paris, her crush at the time Zac was working on another project and wasn’t in the production. “He was busy filming when the tour was going on so they had some guy replace him and that was the most depressing thing about it. I was this heartbroken 10-year-old,” she revealed, noting that guy who replaced him didn’t even look like Zac.

In another shocking revelation, she said that aging rocker Alice Cooper, 69, is a total “bae.” Jimmy asked her when the first time she was ever starstruck and Paris said it was Halloween 2016 when she met him backstage at a concert. The cutie revealed how she was seated next to him and “I was telling him ‘I love you so much, I always listened to you, I grew up loving you,'” but that “I weirded him out. But he was really nice about it. He’s a total bae.” From Zac Efron to Alice Cooper, boy does Paris have wide ranging tastes in men!

Paris said she’s having a blast on Star, and has really taken to acting, even though that’s not what she wanted to do while growing up watching her father be a world famous superstar. “I originally wanted to be an astronaut as a kid, then I wanted to be a vet and then I wanted to be a nurse,” she shared. “But acting has always been fun for me. I’ve been taking classes since I was 13. I was bitten by the bug.” She’s getting to work with legendary producer/director Lee Daniels, 59, on the project so the stunning blonde is definitely learning from the best!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Paris’ debut appearance on The Tonight Show?

