Nicki Minaj ‘Taking A Break From Dating’ After Rough Meek Mill Split — It ‘Hurt Like Hell’

Nicki Minaj needs a little ‘me’ time. The boss lady rapper has been through a lot during her split from Meek Mill, and a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that it ‘hurt like hell’ — enough for her to quit dating for a while!

You do you, Nicki Minaj! The 34-year-old “No Frauds” rapper is quickly realizing that she could use a little time to herself — and that means no more dating! For a little while at least. That’s right, don’t expect to see Nicki with a new man because she’s taking a love hiatus!

“With summer right around the corner, Nicki’s getting extremely healthy and changing up her diet: meaning she’s taking a break on dating,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s over it. Meek Mill did her real dirty and she thinks he’s scandalous. He was all on social media dissing her and talking about her body and that hurt like hell.”

“That, coupled with Remy Ma’s diss track was like a 1-2 hitter quitter that left Nicki feeling very depressed despite her tough exterior,” the insider continued. “For now, she wants to focus on herself. Her music. Her acting.” We think that’s a great idea! It must be exhausting crushing all of those haters, and Nicki doesn’t need anyone but herself to be successful!

Plus, there’s another reason she’s about to go MIA on the dating scene. She knows that guys (well, everyone really) admire her INSANE body, but she’s sick of that being the only thing men are after. “She’s tired of men only wanting to be with her for one thing and one thing only — her ass.” You tell’em girl!

