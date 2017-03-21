SplashNews

Nicki Minaj is coming after Remy Ma again! The sexy rapper was pictured filming a video for her epic diss track, ‘No Frauds,’ on Sunday, March 19, and we’re living for the pics! Wait until you see Nicki’s sexy ensemble, here.

Nicki Minaj, 34, was seen shooting her new video for “No Frauds” on London Bridge on Sunday, March 19, and she was covered from head to toe in jewels. How fierce! She must have wanted to look good because Remy Ma will eventually watch the video for the diss track about her.

As seen in a series of photos on the Daily Mail, Nicki can be seen striking seductive poses as she leaned against the walls of the bridge. During the shoot, she took to Instagram and wrote, “Nicki in LONDON my 2nd home!!!! Ut’s FREEZING COLD OUT HERE!!!!!!” So we give credit to Nicki for wearing an outfit that bared so much cleavage. If we were her, we would have been freezing!

HQ VIDEO: Nicki Minaj shoots the "No Frauds" video in London. pic.twitter.com/u7HJ84O8Bj — Minaj History (@MinajHistory) March 21, 2017

No other details about the video are known at this time, but we can only imagine Nicki threw in some major Remy Ma disses while filming.

As HollywoodLife.com previously told you, Nicki has been celebrating the major success of “No Frauds.” In fact, because the track landed on the Billboard Hot 100, she broke a record that was previously held by Aretha Franklin. And to celebrate, Nicki did some raunchy twerking! Nicki also included an exciting message in the caption, writing, “when u find out u just became the only woman in the history of billboard to have 76 Hot 100 billboard entries. 🤔👅👅👅👅👅👅👅👅👅👅.”

We can’t wait to see the full video when it’s released soon.

HollywoodLifers, are YOU excited to see Nicki Minaj’s video for “No Frauds”? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.