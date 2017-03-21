Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi: Is She Feeling Lonely While He’s Busy With ‘DWTS’?

Courtesy of Instagram

After the awkward ‘After The Final Rose’ show, where Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi were criticized for not appearing in love, did his ‘DWTS’ stint come at the wrong time? She claimed it’s been ‘difficult,’ so you have to hear how they’re doing now…

A little dancing never hurt nobody, and the same goes for the newly engaged Bachelor couple, Vanessa Grimaldi, 30, and Nick Viall, 36. Although the two admittedly said that it’s been a bit of an adjustment while they try to figure life out together, Dancing With The Stars hasn’t been an issue for them, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com!

In fact, “Vanessa is not at a loss of having things to do while Nick is busy on DWTS,” our source said. And, that’s because she’s hard at work with her new charity, “No Better You” — an organization for people living with disabilities.

Right now, “Vanessa’s putting all of her energy into making her charity a huge success,” our insider revealed. “She’s always been very independent [as we witnessed on The Bachelor] … therefore, having Nick preoccupied with the show doesn’t bum her out one bit.” We’re so happy to hear that!

Not to mention, Vanessa was all smiles [in the video, above] when she sat in the audience to support Nick at the DWTS premiere, March 20. “She’s super excited for Nick and thinks it’s fun,” our source said. “When she’s not working on her charity, she even likes hanging out behind the scenes, while Nick rehearses his dance moves. She thinks everyone on the show is really friendly. It’s like an extended family, which she loves!” So sweet!

This is such good news since the newly engaged couple received some harsh backlash when some fans didn’t think they appeared “in love” after The Bachelor finale, March 13. After Vanessa admitted that it’s been “difficult” since the show wrapped, the doubtful tweets about their relationship started to pour in. She and Nick described their relationship strategy as taking “baby steps,” right now, since she said that they’re still trying to get to know each other.

We think that they’ve handled themselves pretty well so far! And, hey, Vanessa’s always been the one to be extremely cautious and “realistic” throughout The Bachelor process, so that was totally not unexpected behavior from her! We’re rooting for you, Nick and Vanessa!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Nick and Vanessa will get married anytime soon?

