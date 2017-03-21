Courtesy of Frederick's/Instagram

Hot mama! Megan Fox is flaunting her killer body in a sexy new lingerie campaign for Frederick’s of Hollywood and we’ve never seen her look this racy. You have to check out the pics showing off her bare butt while rocking a black latex dominatrix corset.

Yowza! Who needs those Victoria’s Secret Angels when we’ve got Megan Fox repping for Frederick’s of Hollywood! The actress unveiled her first ads for the lingerie company and she’s bringing on a racy S&M look that she first debuted on her Instagram account Mar. 21. She’s photographed from behind wearing a black latex bustier with a thong backside that displays her incredibly perky booty. The 30-year-old really ramps up the bondage factor with black lace-up knee-high leggings and sexy thigh tie-offs to add to the naughty look.

Bright red lips and a come hither stare into the camera make the shot absolutely sizzle, even though she had some fun with the caption. Since she’s posing in front of a doorway, Megan wrote “When you answer the door for the delivery like…@fredericks_hollywood #momlife.” If a delivery man showed up with her dressed in that outfit, he’d probably have a heart attack right on the spot!

My @fredericks_hollywood campaign has launched. Stay tuned for more including my personal collection coming holiday 2017.

Megan just gave birth to her third son with husband Brian Austin Green, 43, back in Aug. 2016 and you would never know that her body went through three pregnancies in four years time! In another photo she shared Mar. 14, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star can be seen wearing a magenta bra and lacy undies matched with garters, laying on a bed and giving a smoldering gaze off camera. She announced that she’s going to be collaborating on a special 2017 holiday collection for the lingerie brand and with the sexy way she fronts for the company, we have a feeling plenty of guys are going to be picking up a little somethin-somethin for their ladies this Christmas!

HollywoodLifers, what to you think of Megan’s racy new ad? Sexy or over the top?

