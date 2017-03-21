Lindsay Lohan Declares ‘I’m Back Bitches’ As Trailer For New Reality Series Leaks

Courtesy of Dose/Facebook

It’s Lindsay, b***h! The trailer for Lindsay Lohan’s epic new reality TV show, ‘The Anti-Social Network,’ was leaked on March 21 and you would not believe what LiLo has in store for viewers when it hits the airwaves!

Lindsay Lohan, 30, prides herself on being an expert social media user, which is why she decided that when she made her return to TV screens it was going to be through a very unique reality TV series — The Anti-Social Network. In the show LiLo is gonna take control of her fans’ social media accounts for 24 hours, but here’s the catch — they won’t know about it! A preview for the new prank-style show was leaked to the Daily Mail on March 21 and we have to say it looks amazing!

“I love social media. I am social media,” the Parent Trap star said in the preview for her show, as the words “I’m Back Bitches” flash across the screen. “Everybody knows you should never leave your phone lying around… especially near me. So, I’ve decided to hijack your social media for a whole 24 hours. If you can pull off 3 challenges, then you’ll win some fabulous prizes. But they won’t know I’m the one pulling the strings.” Ah, snap!

The trailer shows what Lindsay does to her first unsuspecting victim, Charlie. This poor guy is forced to pose naked for art class students, do a stand-up comedy routine, and awkwardly profess his love for his boss. “I want to dare people to really question how much their social media is worth,” Lindsay said, quite seriously, at the close of the preview. “And I am really, good,” she said of her own social media prowess. Oh boy, this is definitely gonna be fun!

