Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian Scream For Tristan Thompson At Cavs Game — Adorable Pic

If you’re dating Khloe Kardashian, then you’re really dating the whole Kardashian family! That’s what Tristan Thompson learned on March 19 when the Khlo-money and Kourtney attended the Cavs game against the Lakers — and screamed their heads off to show support!

It looks like Tristan Thompson, 26, has finally been accepted into the Kardashian Klan! The K-sisters always seem to be wary of the men Khloe Kardashian, 32, dates because she has been hurt so many times before, but Kourtney Kardashian, 37, gave T.T. her stamp of approval when she showed up to support him at the Cleveland Cavaliers Vs. L.A. Lakers game on March 19 with her sis.

GO CAVS! woot woot A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 21, 2017 at 5:51pm PDT

Kourt uploaded a fun pic from the game where the two ladies – dressed to the nines, of course – are screaming hysterically to show support for the hunky NBA baller that Khloe is dating. Kourt enthusiastically captioned the pic “GO CAVS! woot woot.”

The sisters both look amazing, with Kourt rocking thigh-high lace-up patent leather boots and a Yeezy sweatshirt, while Khloe stunned in a low-cut black top and sexy leather pants. You go girls! Just try not to distract the players.

This was the second night in a row that Khloe came out to show her man some love in L.A.. She attended the March 18 game against the Clippers with her bestie Malika Haqq, and she spared no expense to look amazing at the big game.

As a matter of fact, Khloe rocked about $13k worth of clothes at the game, from her Givenchy zip-up hooded sweater which retails at $1,430, to her $2,155 thigh-high Gianvito Rossi boots and brand new silver Chanel handbag which retails at almost $900. Yowza! And that doesn’t even include the three diamond rings she’s been rocking lately. Sheesh!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kourtney showing support for Tristan? Does it mean he’s family? Let us know!

