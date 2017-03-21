Are Kirk Frost and his estranged wife Rasheeda back together after their explosive fight on ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ on March 20?! New pics seem to show that the couple has reconciled after Kirk cheated. You need to see them!

We definitely didn’t expect to see this! On the March 20 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Kirk Frost, 47, and Rasheeda Buckner-Frost, 40, seemed to be over for good after she learned that he cheated on her and slammed her wedding ring on the table before storming out. However, just one day later on March 21, new pics have surfaced that seem to prove that they’re back together! CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOS.

MediaTakeOut claims to have obtained pics of Rasheeda and Kirk hanging out over the weekend just before the episode aired. The fabulous couple can be seen standing close to one another, walking side-by-side, and even smiling as Rasheeda looks lovingly at her husband. The episode was shot months ago, so they have had some time to work on their relationship. Perhaps they decided to reconcile!

That would be a pretty major step because there’s really no coming back from what Rasheeda learned on L&HH. She found out from Karlie Redd that her longtime husband not only slept with strippers Jasmine Washington and Keanna, but that he also might be the father of Jasmine’s nearly 1-year-old son. Rasheeda looked absolutely devastated when she learned the truth and confronted her husband, but maybe it was the kick in the pants he needed to lay his cheating ways to rest forever. We can only hope if they’re back together he’s not going to hurt her again!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Kirk and Rasheeda have reconciled? And if so, is that a good idea, or a terrible idea? Let us know!