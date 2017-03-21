Kim Kardashian Still ‘Cries’ About Robbery: ‘She Probably Never Will’ Get Over It

Poor Kim. The ‘KUWTK’ star will likely never fully move on from her terrifying Paris, France robbery, a new report claims.

Kim Kardashian, 36, will likely be stressing over her terrifying Paris robbery for the rest of her life, reports PEOPLE. Although sources claim that she will never be able to fully get over it, they also shared that the entire life changing situation put things into perspective for Kim for the first time.

“Kim has come a long way from the robbery but that said, it’s a daily struggle to move past it and she probably never will be past it entirely,” a source shared with the outlet. Another source added, “Kim still speaks of the robbery as the most horrific experience she has ever had,” also revealing that she is still very “vulnerable” and often “cries” about it. So sad.

For the very first time, Kim told her side of the story on the March 19 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. While holding back tears, Kim shared a play-by-play of how one of the five gunmen “grabbed” her by the legs and pulled her towards him, which led her to believe he was going to rape her. Shortly after one of the gunmen held a gun to her head, and she revealed that she was sure they were going to kill her. Thankfully, neither one of those awful things happened, although the threat alone was enough to permanently scar the mother-of-two.

“While she would never wish the experience on anyone, it put things into better perspective for her — what really matters and that family comes first,” a source explained. Now, Kim’s focus is on her children — North, 3, and Saint, 1 — and their father, her husband, Kanye West, 39.

