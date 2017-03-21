Khloe Kardashian: How I Went From A Size 12 To A Size 4

Courtesy of Instagram/REX Shutterstock

Khloe Kardashian is showing off her hot body in a sexy black mini dress on Instagram, and she’s also spilling on how she dropped 4 jean sizes! Read her diet and fitness tips below, including how she stays motivated.

Khloe Kardashian, 32, loves to show off her sexy body now that she is healthy and fit. She just opened up to Grazia about her weight struggles in the past:

“When I used to shop at high-end boutiques for jeans with my sisters, they would ask for waist size 28 or 26. I would ask for a 31 and the sales assistants would look at me, make this hissing sound and reply, ‘We don’t carry that size here.’ It made me feel so embarrassed and ashamed that for a long time in my life I didn’t wear denim… It does scar. I’ve held on to those words for so long.”

A size 31 in jeans is usually a size 12 for women, while a 27 is usually a size 4.

Khloe doesn’t have that problem now that she has her OWN line of denim, Good American, but she’s also in amazing shape. She works out every day with a trainer, doing a lot of things you can do at home — squats, lunges, and jumping rope.

She also said she lost about 11 pounds by cutting out dairy from her diet. She told New Beauty, “I’m obsessed with cheese and milk, but eliminating them from my diet made the biggest difference. In a month and a half, I lost 11 pounds just from not eating dairy, without doing anything else different, and that totally blew my mind.”

She also offered tips on staying motivated on her app:

“Getting in shape is NOT about a weight number, dolls! Relying on the scale can really kill your motivation because you’ll often lose fat but gain muscle, which means those numbers can often be discouraging.

So here’s the deal: The way your body LOOKS is the #1 best way to tell that you’re moving forward. Taking progress pics of yourself about every four weeks will allow you to see how your body is changing over time. Nothing is more motivating and rewarding than when you compare your pics and actually see the payoff! So get busy, my selfie sistas — the camera never lies!”

It’s so true — that’s why two people can weigh the same but look completely different! Don’t get too hung up on the number on the scale!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Khloe Kardashian’s size 4 body is the best she has ever looked?

