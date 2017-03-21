Justin Bieber Takes Shots & Flirts With Bartender While Shirtless In A Bar — See Wild Pics

AKM-GSI

Shots, shots, shots! Justin Bieber got fun and flirty with a cute bartender down in New Zealand on March 20, and he wasn’t afraid to let loose a little bit. Justin, shirtless in a bar? You have to see this pic!

No shirt, no shoes, no problem! Justin Bieber, 23, really didn’t care about the dress code when he visited a bar in Queenstown, New Zealand on March 20 after his Auckland concert over the weekend; he only had eyes for the super cute bartender. Justin was at the bar to grab drinks with his pastor, Carl Lentz and had a totally great time!

And what better time to do shots and go shirtless than when trying to flirt with your hot, blonde bartender? Justin walked into the bar wearing layers of clothing, including a denim jacket and a camouflage jacket underneath. But it must have been too warm inside, since he casually ripped them both off after doing shots with Carl. Who said pastors can’t be cool?

This totally made the bartender’s day; you can just see it on her face. She was laughing and smiling as Justin pounded shots and took off his clothes. It’s not every day that a shirtless Justin Bieber walks into your bar! He made another person’s day, too: this adorable elderly woman! Justin danced the night away with her — shirtless — to a total Kanye West and Jay Z classic, “N****s In Paris”, and both of them looked absolutely thrilled. They even hugged at the end! How cute is that? Her husband didn’t even seem to mind their little connection!

Justin’s been keeping a low profile while in New Zealand, chilling out in the quiet town after playing a jam-packed show in Auckland on March 18. After all, his trip to Australia was pretty nuts. But it looks like he’s got Beliebers wherever he goes!

