Ink my whole body… seems to be the anthem for Justin Bieber these days. The singer debuted the biggest tattoo of a bald eagle with the words, ‘Son of God’ on his stomach, March 20. You’ve got to see the sultry video and tell us your thoughts! This had to be extremely painful…

Justin Bieber, 23, decided to get a massive underboob tattoo, and he gave us a show when he posed shirtless in a new video, March 20! The singer inked the majority of his stomach with an open-winged, bald eagle, with the words “Son of God” above the animal. And, it didn’t stop there… Underneath the huge eagle was the word, “Purpose,” which we’re thinking could have been a tribute to his fourth and most successful studio album. So, do you love it, or loathe it? Vote, below!

The Biebs even debuted a third, brand new tattoo when he posed shirtless on social media. Right above his left breast, and next to his crucifix tattoo, Justin showed off a vicious bear with its mouth wide-open. We don’t know about you, but the singer’s got to have a pretty impressive pain tolerance to sit through those brand new marks.

But, this was most likely nothing for the Biebs, since the new additions put him at over 50 tats! He has ink all over his body, including his arms, legs, chest, and even his face!

And, we don’t know about you, but was the Biebs channeling Rihanna, 29, with his new underboob tattoo? In case you forgot, RiRi has a similar tattoo under her breasts, that’s actually a tribute to her grandmother, and the Egyptian Goddess, Isis.

SO, what do you think? Do Bieber’s tats make him look sexier, or is it just too much? HollywoodLifers, cast your vote, above, and leave us some thoughts in the comments below!?