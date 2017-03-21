Courtesy of Instagram

Justin Bieber definitely has a way with the ladies — no matter what age they may be. On March 20, he proved that when he ripped off his shirt and danced with an elderly woman during a wild night out in New Zealand. He even gave her a kiss! Watch the video here.

This is why we love Justin Bieber! No matter what he’s doing, he always makes time for his fans. For example, during a wild night out in New Zealand on March 20, a shirtless Justin grabbed an elderly woman and danced with her. He even gave her a sweet kiss, and it’s the cutest thing we’ve seen all day!

As you can see in the video below, the elderly woman had the biggest smile on her face, and so did her husband, who was standing in the background during their dance to Kanye West and Jay Z‘s classic, “N****s In Paris”. At one point, Justin tried putting the woman’s arms around his neck, but she seemed more content just holding his hands.

As we previously told you, Justin also took shots and flirted with the bartender in a bar either before he danced with the elderly woman. And just like her, he made the bartender’s night. She was laughing and smiling as Justin threw back shots and took off his shirt. Heck, we’d love it too!

Justin’s wild night came after his Auckland concert, where he performed a ton of his hits and put on an amazing show for his fans. Justin looks like he’s having a great time overseas, and that’s what we love to see! We can’t wait to see what he does next.

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about Justin dancing with an elderly woman while shirtless? Tell us below!

