Justin Bieber Does A Backwards Dive Off Terrifyingly High Bungee Jump In New Zealand

Image Courtesy of Canyon Swing/Instagram

Daredevil! Justin Bieber proved once again what a big adrenaline junkie he is by taking a 360 foot bungee jump into a New Zealand river gorge. We’ve got the video of his terrifying plunge, right here.

This going to be pretty heart-stopping to watch for many Beliebers! Justin Bieber showed off how completely fearless he is by falling almost 400 feet to the ground in a daring bungee jump near Queenstown, NZ. The 23-year-old had a few days off from his tour and headed to the country’s adventure capital where the sport of bungee jumping was born. It looks like he didn’t want to see the scary drop as he chose to dive backwards, with his hands behind his head and his eyes on the operators instead of staring at the huge air in front of him.

He totally held it together in the video that he posted to Instagram Mar. 21, not letting out any screams of either fear or delight. Not only was his jump a whopping 360 feet down into Shotover Canyon, the swing that resulted from it sent him back and forth over 600 feet. That sounds dizzying! The Biebs took it all in stride, as a camera attached to the chord shows him finally finishing the drop and he lets out a big sigh of relief. The singer captioned the video #airbaptism #gracefall, so he can scratch bungee jumping off his bucket list.

#airbaptism #gracefall A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Mar 21, 2017 at 4:40pm PDT

Justin has been having the time of his life in New Zealand, as he followed up his crazy bungee jump with a wild night on the town. He hit up a bar in Queenstown, downing shots with his pastor Carl Lentz and flirted with a cute blonde bartender. He had such a great time that he ended up stripping off his shirt and dancing with an elderly fan! After Justin’s grueling tour schedule, it’s great to see him kick back and have the time of his life on his days off.

