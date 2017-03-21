Julianne Hough’s Beachy Waves On ‘DWTS’ — Here Are The Exact Products She Used

Courtesy of Instagram

Julianne Hough looked gorgeous during the premiere of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ on March 20 with beachy, blonde waves. Her hairstylist is breaking down the look below!

Julianne Hough looked like a princess in a gorgeous ball gown on the premiere episode of the 24th season of Dancing With The Stars. Held live from Hollywood, Calif. on March 20, she switched it up by wearing her hair down — a more casual style. I love that she wore her hair down with such a formal gown — so modern! A formal updo can come off as stiff and old, so I love the direction she took.

Jill Buck from Nine Zero One salon did her hair and revealed her secret weapons on Instagram. For the amazing body and texture in her hair, she used the T3 Micro 1 1/4″ curling iron. Jill sprayed the look with R+Co’s Flexible Hair Spray and got extra lift with Unite’s Expanda Dust Volumizing Powder.

It’s easy to create this look at home! Curl hair in alternating directions so that it looks more natural.

Her flawless face was thanks to makeup artist Spencer Barnes. He wrote on Instagram: “Back for another season of dance magic with the incredible #juliannehough for #dwts! I always have the best time glamming this angel face. Today I used @kohgendo to perfect her skin.”

Koh Gen Do actually asked him which products he used via Instagram comments and he responded: “Some of my favorite products — aqua balance foundation, moisture foundation, aqua foundation illuminator and natural lighting powder. Thanks for sending such amazing products! #kohgendo is one of the best kept beauty secrets!”

He also revealed that for her brows, he used Brett Freedman brow products, and finished with Benefit’s Gimmie Brow gel.

HollywoodLifers, we can’t wait to see Julianne Hough’s DWTS glam looks every week! Can you?

