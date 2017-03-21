Jim Ross: WWE Legend Begs For A ‘Miracle’ After Wife Is Severely Injured In Vespa Accident

Image Courtesy of Twitter

This is so sad! Jim Ross, retired WWE wrestler and commentator, revealed on March 21 that his wife was in a terrible accident — and had suffered skull fractures!

“My wife Jan, my little angel, was hit while riding her Vespa & has multiple skull fractures. She’s in surgery now. We need a miracle,” Jim Ross, 65, tweeted in the early hours of March 21. Jim was reportedly introduced to Jan by Ric Flair.

Update: The Norman Police department tells TMZ Sports that Jan was thrown from her Vespa after she was struck behind by a 200 Mercury Grand Marquis. The car’s driver, reportedly a 17-year-old male, was not injured in the crash. Both the scooter and car caught fire after the accident, which remains under investigation by the authorities.

Jim is a retired pro wrestler, who began with the WWF in 1993 for a year — after his contract was up in February 1994, he suffered his first attack of Bell’s Palsy; he has suffered form multiple illnesses throughout his life. In 2014, he did an interview revealing he was given a month to live.

“I kept having these horrific stomachaches. I was raised by an old-school father who would roll over in his grave if he heard I didn’t go to work because of a stomachache. So I just endured,” he told Grantland. “I drank a lot of Mylanta and chewed Tums like they were gold. By the time I went to a gastroenterologist, he said, ‘You’ve got about 30 days left.’ I got 13 inches of my intestine removed and I was in the hospital for seven days. When I got coherent, I turned on my cell phone and listened to my messages, and one of them was from Bob Stoops. It was game day and he was on the sideline in Kansas City. He said, ‘I looked around and you’re not here. We miss you, and hope you’re getting better.’ I thought that was pretty cool. That old cell phone is so antiquated and dilapidated now, and I don’t even know if I have the charger for it, but I never had the heart to throw it away.”

HollywoodLife.com has reached out, and we will keep you updated. Our thoughts go out to Jan and Jim Ross during this time.

