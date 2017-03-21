Hot Felon Jeremy Meeks Shows Off Glistening Muscles In Bubble Bath — See Sexy Pic

Image Courtesy of Instagram

The ‘Hot Felon’ strikes again! Jeremy Meeks took to Instagram on March 21 to send his many admirers into a tizzy by posting a hot, soapy picture in a bubble bath. Yowza! See the sexy photo for yourself, here.

It should be illegal to look this sexy! Jeremy Meeks, 33, who rose to fame as the “Hot Felon” after his dreamy mugshot went viral in 2014, posted an photo to Instagram on March 21 that’s criminally hot!

The inmate-turned-model can be seen lounging in a big bathtub in the sexy pic. He’s completely covered in suds, and his glistening shirtless chest can be seen emerging from the bubbles. Not to mention, he has his signature smolder on display. So dreamy!

Jeremy gave a nod to Fresh Prince of Bel Air in the caption, saying he’s just “chillin’ out maxin’ relaxin’ all cool.” We wouldn’t mind relaxing like that, ourselves. Jeremy deserves a little R&R, as he’s been working his butt off with his new modelling career since getting out of prison.

He made his New York Fashion Week debut on Feb. 14, when he stomped down the catwalk at the Philipp Plein’s show. Though he was completely covered up (boo) he looked totally dashing in an edgy black nylon track suit under a massive puffer jacket decorated with skull and cross-bone patches. How fitting!

This was just one year after Jeremy got out of prison after serving time for felony weapons charges. Of course going to jail is no fun, but it may have been a blessing in disguise since his oddly sexy mugshot was published on the Facebook of the Stockton Police Department, and that lead to his meteoric rise to fame! Just stay out of trouble now, Jeremy, k?

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Jeremy’s hot new pic? Let us know!

