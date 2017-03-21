Jennifer Lopez Just Cut Off 10 Inches Of Hair — See Her Wild Makeover

REX/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez showed off a dramatic ‘lob’ hair makeover while promoting her new show ‘World of Dance’ on March 20. Are you loving her new hair cut? VOTE below!

Jennifer Lopez always looks good, but now she has us wanting a lob for summer! The 47-year-old singer, dancer, performer and mom looks younger than ever!

Hairstylist Chris Appleton cut around 10 or 12 inches off for this new hair look. She rocked almost waist-length hair at the Grammys on Feb 12, but now, her hair is sleek, straight and falls just below her shoulders.

He showed off the new look on his Instagram on March 20, writing, “OBSESSED 💥 Finishing touches on @jlo New Chop today for @worldofdance press day.”

Jennifer is judging the dance competition alongside Derek Hough and Neyo. Hosted by Jenna Dewan-Tatum, the show premieres in May. Jennifer is also an executive producer on the show.

We can’t wait to see all of her glam looks and, of course, her amazing outfits! Thanks to Instagram, we’ve already seen a few. We’re very partial to this sexy top knot, red lip and sheer red dress we saw on Jan. 16. AMAZING!

Her makeup was done by Scott Barnes, her makeup artist for years and as he says, “the creator of the glow.”

He used his line of lashes in “Kelly” for her gorgeous eyes and Victoria Duke Beauty’s Dramatically Sexy Lips lip gloss! “She was born for the shade “Brick House,” they wrote on Instagram. It’s a nude-pink shade that looked amazing on her — super glossy!

