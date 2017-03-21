Ivanka Trump Slammed For West Wing Office & Security Clearance: ‘It’s Like a Coup’

REX/Shutterstock

While the West Wing is carving out a nice little corner for Ivanka Trump and getting her security clearance in order, critics of the Trump administration are speaking out on what a bad idea they think this move is, even calling it a ‘coup’!

It didn’t take long for social media to start slamming Ivanka Trump, 35, after it was announced on March 20 that President Donald Trump‘s daughter would be getting her own office in the West Wing of the White House, along with a security clearance that would give her access to classified information.

The fact that Ivanka would have no official job at the White House didn’t seem to quell critics concerns, including, but not limited to, her lack of political experience, possible conflicts of interest, and the role she had in building a possibly corrupt Trump hotel in Azerbaijan.

“Ivanka into the White House? It’s like a coup, and the dictator’s family is moving into the palace as it prepares to the loot the country,” Robert Reich, former President Bill Clinton‘s secretary of labor, tweeted on March 21.

Even though Ivanka moved her brand into a trust in early March, Twitter users expressed concerns that she still has ownership over the brand and will continue to receive revenue from it, according to Crain’s New York Business. Other users were very concerned about Ivanka’s ability to be held accountable if she doesn’t have an official title, even though she clearly has a role in Trump’s administration.

The icing on the cake of the numerous issues critics are taking with Ivanka’s new perks is the fact that both she and her hubby, Jared Kushner — who is now a senior adviser to the president — originally said they did not plan to ask for security clearances. Interesting.

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Ivanka getting her own office in the White House, as well as security clearance, is a bad idea? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.