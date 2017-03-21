‘Imposters’: Patrick’s FBI Secret Revealed — ‘Now We Get To See The Real Him’

Courtesy of Bravo

Last week on Bravo’s newest hit show, ‘Imposters’, we got the shock of a lifetime when Patrick turned out to be an FBI agent! HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY chatted with Stephen Bishop, aka Patrick, and we even obtained an exclusive clip for tonight’s episode! You may want to sit down for this…

Can we just say that we’re still reeling from last week’s bombshell episode of Bravo’s Imposters. Right when we were basically in a pool of tears, feeling so bad for Patrick, who we thought was about to get played by Maddie … “BOOM goes the dynamite,” as Stephen Bishop, 46, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com! And, if you haven’t caught up on your new addiction, then there’s major spoilers ahead — like, our EXCLUSIVE clip for tonight’s episode! Watch it below!

WOW. SO, Patrick is actually going to try and take down Maddie? Are Patrick’s family members even his real family members? Why are we seeing a proposal in this clip for tonight’s episode? — UGH. We’re so addicted.

So, last week’s episode — We left off with Richard trying to sympathize with Patrick, although he’s clearly still in love with [the blonde] Maddie. He tried to warn Patrick about how he was going to get played [OR SO WE THOUGHT], and he followed him to work. Well, work turned out to be the FBI. SO, the tables have turned. The episode had a bombshell ending, with Patrick actually meeting his sister, Gina, and Auntie Colleen — two other FBI employees. At this point we’re so mind-f–ked that we can’t even collect our thoughts.

What better way to cap off our excitement than go right to the source — Stephen Bishop, aka sultry, sweet, mysterious Patrick. “I loved how everyone went from feeling bad for Patrick to, he who we perceived to being played, is actually the player,” Stephen told us. In case you guys didn’t know, he actually live-Tweets the show, so you may just get to chat with the charming actor.

Although we see Patrick every Tuesday night, we had to ask Stephen how he would describe him. “I can describe Patrick in one word,” he said. ” — Sharp.” Such a clutch word for what we’re seeing now…

As for what’s in store for us? — “You’re going to see more of that [sharpness]. Now Patrick is about to switch gears. Now we’re going to see him in his real element, as opposed to the lovey-dovey boyfriend-y guy. He’s a sharp tack.”

Stephen couldn’t tease too much, because he actually doesn’t even know what’s going on! In fact, he watches the show just like we do. Stephen told us that he actually doesn’t read the scripts ahead of time, because he doesn’t want to compromise the way he treats other characters by feeling sympathy or other feelings towards them. “I really make an effort to not know the world around my characters… I like it to be organic because I don’t want my character to feel obligated to treat them a certain way,” he said. Damn. Now we know why he’s such a rare talent. All Stephen guaranteed, is that we’re going to be taken on a wild rollercoaster ride with Imposters, and honestly, we’re already there!

Stephen also couldn’t say enough good things about his cast mates. He praised Inbar Lavi, 30, [Maddie] for her talents. And, “let’s not ignore the elephant in the room,” he teased. “The incredible talent, Uma Thurman [46] is in the show. I love the fact that she’s on as a reoccurring guest. But, the base of our stew is not unknown, but on the cuff talent.” Preach.

In other news, Stephen’s got a lot going on. “I just had a show called, Media,” he gushed, adding that it actually just got green-lit to a series! He’s also filming a feature, titled “Death Do Us Part,” alongside Taye Diggs, 46. Both projects are bound to be incredible.

And, we couldn’t let Stephen go without mentioning Stephen’s Being Mary Jane character, the sweet and sultry, David. He described the chemistry between Gabrielle Union, 44, [Mary Jane] and himself as “fantastic and heavy.” SO, we had to ask if he’d be back sometime in the future…

“I’ve been getting that a lot,” he admitted. “David isn’t dead so there’s always the chance he could come back… I’m really hoping that at some point they bring them back together… You never know what’s going to happen.” Fingers crossed!

Imposters airs Tuesday nights at 10 PM ET on Bravo. And, don’t forget to catch a brand new episode, TONIGHT, March 21!

HollywoodLifers, tell us your reaction when you saw last week’s bombshell ending of Imposters!

