Ellen DeGeneres, 59, revealed in the March 21 episode of The Ellen Show that she was hospitalized after dislocating her finger! “So, you know how in gymnastics when you do a one-handed cartwheel and you have to spread the weight evenly between all your fingers? Well, I had two glasses of wine and fell into a door,” Ellen joked with her crowd. WATCH the full video above!

Ellen explained that that she and her wife Portia De Rossi, 44, “were coming home from a dinner party” and were “almost at the front door” when it happened. “The dogs were so excited to see us and I caught the lip of the top step,” she said. “I was a foot away from the door and I fell into the door and it did something to my finger, I knew something was wrong.” Ellen then shocked the crowd by showing a pic of her dislocated finger! “I should have warned you. Don’t look at that. If you’re squeamish, don’t look at it,” she grinned. “I’m sorry.” Heh.

“Portia drove me to the hospital, to the emergency room…I dislocated my finger. That’s what they call it, which is an incorrect term because I knew where it was located,” the talk show host continued. “It was just wrongly located, is what it was,” she joked. “So, do you know what they do when you dislocate your finger? It’s very technical. What they do is they take the part that’s dislocated and then they just snap it right back into place. Yeah, you can see why they have to go to eight years of medical school. Before they did it, I was in incredible pain and Tammy said, ‘Do you want a shot?’ And I said, ‘No, I had two glasses of wine — that’s what got me into this mess in the first place, Tammy.’ She meant a shot to numb my finger.” So good.

