Courtesy of Zoe Walton REX/Shutterstock+

Two-year-old Isla Walton looks JUST like Ed Sheeran, and the internet cannot handle it! After the toddler’s mom shared a pic of her daughter on social media, it quickly went viral, with Twitter users CONVINCED Ed fathered the adorable child. See their uncanny resemblance here!

Ed Sheeran, 26, has an undeniable mini-me, and it’s a two-year-old girl — so obviously the internet is losing its mind. His lookalike, Isla Walton, is from the UK, and when her mom Zoe Walton shared pics of her via Twitter, one social media user, @1TD, blasted the photo out saying “Why does this baby look more like Ed Sheeran than Ed Sheeran does?” And we have to admit, the resemblance to the “Shape of You” singer IS insane. We’re not the only ones who think so either!

Why does this baby look more like Ed Sheeran than Ed Sheeran does? pic.twitter.com/3I50d7yQlh — Tom Davies 🌐 (@1TD) March 17, 2017

OMG, this baby looks just like Ed Sheeran! Are we sure mom didn’t hook up with Ed??! 😂😍 -L.G. https://t.co/dxLfQwH2yv — Y103 (@y103decatur) March 21, 2017

Still laughing at that ed sheeran baby — Rowan (@rowansayers) March 21, 2017

The baby that looks like Ed sheeran gets me every time 😂😂😂😂 — courtney cole (@courtney_cole) March 21, 2017

i’m laughing so fucking hard at that baby who looks like ed sheeran — sav!! (@savjanea) March 21, 2017

@1TD @ceewestbrooks @edsheeran please get this baby to play you in your next video 😂😂😂 — Greighwolfe (@greighwolfe) March 17, 2017

Thus is fucking me up lol https://t.co/XEuB1xFIq9 — ya homegirl (@ramennikki) March 19, 2017

While some fans are convinced little Isla must share the same DNA as Ed, Zoe claims she does not. But she does admit that her daughter is basically the English singer’s twin. “I did get comments from our family that she looks like Ed for a while, but only last week did we decide to put [the photo] online,” the mother-of-two said, according to BuzzFeed News. Even still though, no one could prepare her for the hilarious reactions she’d get after sharing her daughter’s face with the world.

“It’s completely madness. Everyone has been saying Isla looks like him for a long time and I never thought anything of it,” Zoe told DevonLive. Zoe also has a 5-year-old son named Alfie, but he sadly looks nothing like Ed Sheeran. Still, we can’t get over social media users’ hilarious responses to Isla, which range from bewilderment to laughter, to even downright astonishment.

Some fans have even tagged Ed himself in Isla’s photo, begging him to put her in his next music video! And while we’d totally love to see that too, we just want these unlikely twins to actually meet face-to-face and snag a selfie for all of us while they’re at it. Come on, Ed — the ball’s in your court now!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you freaked out by Ed and Isla’s uncanny resemblance? Do you think the two should meet face-to-face?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.