Drake Supports Nicki Minaj Amidst Remy Ma & Meek Mill Drama With Another Epic Duet

The battle lines have been drawn in the war between Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma (and her ex, Meek Mill) and it’s no surprise whose team Drake is on. Drizzy proved he’s ride or die with Nicki during this latest beef by having her come out to perform a flawless duet while in London!

Yeah, it’s no shocker that Drake, 30, is backing Nicki Minaj, 34, during this latest feud with Remy Ma, 36. The two reunited, yet again, on March 20 at Drizzy’s final London gig of his Boy Meets World Tour, according to Billboard. The two gave a wild performance of her 2014 track “Truffle Butter,” and while Remy’s name wasn’t brought up during this incredible cameo, it’s clear where Drake’s loyalties lie.

Wow. Nicki wasn’t the only guest at Drake’s show, as he brought out Trey Songz, 32, Skepta, 34, Giggs, 33, and Popcaan, 28, throughout the night to give his London fans one last thrill. It seems that he wanted to end this U.K. stay on a positive note, because the shade was certainly flying during Drizzy’s Paris show. During Drake’s March 12 concert, Nicki was much fiercer towards the woman who wrote “Shether.” Along with “Moment 4 Life” and “Truffle Butter,” Nicki decided to break out her Remy diss-track, “No Frauds.”

It seems both Drake and Nicki were feeling amazing that night. Drake had just finished up a successful run of shows in London (while dropping his brand new mixtape, More Life, which helped take his feud with Nicki’s ex, Meek Mill, 29, to the next level.) Speaking of Meek, he’s been crushing hard on Kylie Jenner, 19, after his split with Nicki, which doesn’t bother the “Anaconda” rapper at all, as sources EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that Nicki is done with Meek “for good.”

Nicki, like Drake, was on top of the world after breaking the world record for most Billboard Hot 100 hit songs written by a woman. She celebrated this accomplishment by – how else? – twerking. Judging by the way she made that booty shake, she wasn’t letting Meek, Remy or any other hater get under her skin.

Though, Drake might be in for a rude awakening since siding with Nicki, as Rihanna, 29, seems to be on Team Remy in this fight. RiRi reportedly unfollowed Nicki’s Instagram account, causing speculation that Ri is done with being one of Nicki’s Barbz. Could this beef between Nicki and Remy cause a split between Drake and Rihanna? It would be like a modern day Romeo & Juliet – just with more twerking.

