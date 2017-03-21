Courtesy of Instagram

Is Drake moving on from Jennifer Lopez to another legend?! The ‘Fake Love’ rapper took to Instagram to share a cuddly pic with iconic soul singer Sade on March 20, and now fans are wondering if a new romance is budding!

Well, well, well, what do we have here? Drake, 30, snuggled up to Sade, 58, on the final night of his Boy Meets World tour in London on March 20, and he looked pretty darn happy! The legendary soul singer nuzzled his shoulder in a cozy pic as he leaned his head gently on hers. His mom is nestled under his other arm, too. How cute!

However, what really got fans talking was the caption. “two very important ladies in my life. 🌺” wrote the rapper. What?! Could Sade be his newest cougar catch after Jennifer Lopez, 47? Remember, his romance with JLo began with a cuddly pic, too! Then more and more cropped up, and finally they were making out in the club!

Of course, Drake could just mean that he takes a lot of inspiration from Sade’s music. He talked about how much he loved her in Feb. when he told the Cal Cast podcast about a missed opportunity to work with the legend. “40 got an amazing opportunity early early on in my career to work with Sade on a remix to one of her songs,” he revealed. “And I was THIS CLOSE to being on it but at that point in my career, she went and put Jay Z on it—which obviously is, you know, understandable. But that was always one for me where I was like, ‘uhhh, I missed that.’ My star wasn’t there yet for her to hear me out.” Maybe they had the chance to revisit the idea of a collab on March 20!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Drake and Sade could possibly have a budding romance? Let us know!

