President Trump’s Biggest Lies During Russia Hearing Decoded: Learn Truth Behind The Tweets

While FBI Director James Comey and NSA head Admiral Mike Rogers appeared before Congress to discuss Russia’s influence on the 2016 election, President Trump tweeted in anger. Trump typed blatant lies and twisted words that need to be clarified in light of the important hearing. Let’s discuss!

It’s been two months since President Donald Trump, 70, took office, and it’s business as usual. Rather than listen intently as FBI Director James Comey, 56, and NSA Director Admiral Michael Rogers, 57, appeared before the House Intelligence Committee on March 20 to discuss Russia’s potential influence on the US presidential election, and his own lofty wiretapping claims, he instead tweeted incessantly. Trump’s tweets were either full on lies, or misleading twists of the justice dept. heads’ statements. Since we all couldn’t watch C-SPAN for hours, it’s important to get the truth of what happened, rather than secondhand from Trump:

James Clapper and others stated that there is no evidence Potus colluded with Russia. This story is FAKE NEWS and everyone knows it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017

The Democrats made up and pushed the Russian story as an excuse for running a terrible campaign. Big advantage in Electoral College & lost! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017

FBI Director Comey: fmr. DNI Clapper "right" to say no evidence of collusion between Russia and Trump Campaign. #ComeyHearing pic.twitter.com/MqBG2xd4s7 — President Trump (@POTUS) March 20, 2017

FBI Director Comey was speaking specifically about one document released on January 6, when he referred to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper. Clapper said in a statement later that it was “in the best interest of all Americans” to investigate any White House-Russia ties.

Furthermore, the Russia story is not “fake news”; Comey testified in the hearing that the bureau is “investigating the Russian government’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election and that includes investigating the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia’s efforts.”

The NSA and FBI tell Congress that Russia did not influence electoral process. pic.twitter.com/d9HqkxYBt5 — President Trump (@POTUS) March 20, 2017

This is blatantly false. NSA Director Rogers said very clearly when asked if Russian hackers influenced vote counting during the 2016 election, “I would highlight we are a foreign intelligence organization, not a domestic intelligence organization. So it would be fair to say, we are probably not the best organization to provide a more complete answer.”

Comey was later asked about this tweet, and doubled down on what Rogers said: “I’m sorry, I haven’t been following anybody on Twitter while I’ve been sitting here. We’ve offered no opinion, have no view, have no information on potential impact because it’s never something that we looked at.”

FBI Director Comey admits Obama’s White House had ability to “unmask” American citizens. https://t.co/gIo6it9NcQ — President Trump (@POTUS) March 20, 2017

This is very misleading. The Obama administration did have the ability to “unmask” American citizens, or use national intelligence to identify specific individuals. But this isn’t sinister, or a tool specifically used by former President Barack Obama; Trump has the ability to “unmask” citizens, as well. All presidents do. It’s a procedure employed long before Obama was even born.

FBI Director Comey refuses to deny he briefed President Obama on calls made by Michael Flynn to Russia. pic.twitter.com/cUZ5KgBSYP — President Trump (@POTUS) March 20, 2017

No, Comey did not say this. The FBI director very specifically did not mention any individuals by name in his testimony — not just former (and fired) national security advisor Michael Flynn — lest people draw conclusions on open investigations. He even asked that people not read into his decision not to comment on allegations during the hearing: “Speculating is part of human nature, but it isn’t fair to draw conclusions because I say ‘no comment.'”

