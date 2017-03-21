Donald Trump Slams Colin Kaepernick’s Refusal To Stand ‘For The American Flag’

Rex/Shutterstock

With a smirk on his face, a gleeful Donald Trump mocked the NFL’s Colin Kaepernick during a March 20 political rally. The U.S. president blasted the ex-49ers quarterback for not standing for the flag before saying he’s the reason Colin doesn’t have a job!

“There was an article today, that was reported that NFL owners don’t want to pick [Colin Kaepernick, 29] because they don’t want to get a nasty tweet from [me]” President Donald Trump, 70, said during a rally in Louisville, Kentucky on March 20, according to the Washington Post. “You believe that? I just saw that. I said, ‘If I remember that one, I’m going to report it to the people of Kentucky because they like it when people actually stand for the American flag.’ Right?”

Colin has been a free agent since opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers on March 3. The quarterback is supposedly struggling to find work because of his 2016 season-long protest of the National Anthem. “Some teams fear the backlash from fans after [signing] him,” a AFC general manager told Mike Freeman of the Bleacher Report. “I think some teams also want to use Kaepernick as a cautionary tale to stop other players in the future from doing what he did.”

It seems Donald was told of this report, which gave the sitting president a reason to mock a man for being unemployed after expressing his Constitutionally-protected right to Free Speech. It’s another example of Trump’s growing hypocrisy, as the president cited this anonymously sourced Bleacher Report article after blasting the media for using – you guessed it – anonymous sources. “They shouldn’t be allowed to use sources unless they use somebody’s name,” the president bellowed at CPAC in Feb. 2017, according to Fortune. “Let their name be put out there.

Donald’s habit of cherry picking information seems to apply to Colin’s situation, as the report claims that the “fear of a Trump tweet” only applies to about 10% of the NFL, which would be three to four squads. That number might be underreported.

Colin may not have ended the season with stats that rivaled Tom Brady, 39, or Matt Ryan, 31, but the 2012 Super Bowl quarterback finished 2016 with the league’s 17th best passing rating. He shouldn’t have any issue finding a team but fans have watched the Chicago Bears and New York Jets (owned by Woody Johnson, Trump’s pick to be the U.K. ambassador) signed Mike Glennon, 27, and Josh McCown, 38, instead of Colin. Even though Colin will reportedly end his protest for the 2017 season, if he doesn’t find a team that’ll give him a chance, there won’t be a 2017 season for him.

What do you think about Trump taking credit for putting Colin out of work, HollywoodLifers?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.