Chris Brown Wants To Go To Therapy With Rihanna To Do Some ‘Serious Emotional Work’

Chris Brown is ready to go the distance if it means he can get Rihanna back! He’s recognized that he’s not ready to put 100% into a relationship right now, so he has a game plan, a source told us EXCLUSIVELY: taking his love to couples therapy. Is that enough to make things work?

It’s no secret that Rihanna, 28, is Chris Brown‘s dream woman. They’ve stayed in each other’s lives for years after breaking up, and it appears that Chris, 27, has finally realized that he wants to have a real relationship with his ex! He just needs to make sure that their love is absolutely going to last:

“Chris really wants to be in a loving relationship with the right woman: one who’s going to love him and [his daughter] Royalty equally. He knows that’s Rihanna but he’s not ready. The last thing he wants to do is hurt her emotionally, which is why he’s open to going to couples therapy once his schedule calms down,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Breezy believes in all types of therapy and he knows he has to do some serious emotional work if he wants to make things truly work with Rihanna,” the source told us. “He’s scared and lonely and he’d never admit that. He’d love to be with Rih but he knows he has to put in the work first.”

How very mature of him! It takes a lot to recognize that you need to improve, and he’s realized that Rihanna is worth it. While there’s no word on if Rihanna’s taken him up on the therapy offer, a separate source has told us EXCLUSIVELY that she’s thinking about getting back together with him in a major way. There’s one catch — he has to get over his drama with ex Karrueche Tran first!

