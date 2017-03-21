Brad Pitt Still Heartbroken Over Angelina Jolie: His Unlikely Hobby To De-Stress

Six months after his split from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt has picked up an unexpected new hobby while living life as a single man. Hey, he needs something to do while she’s whisking the kids away to England and Cambodia for weeks at a time, right?!

Brad Pitt, 53, was photographed heading into a Los Angeles art studio last week, and HollywoodLife.com can EXCLUSIVELY confirm that he’s been spending some of his time there working on a sculpture. The actor has picked up his new art hobby with the help of his friend, artist Thomas Houseago, according to Daily Mail.

“Art is a way for him to concentrate on one thing, taking his mind off everything else,” an insider tells the site, referring, of course, to the major drama that’s been going on in Brad’s life for the last six months: His divorce from Angelina Jolie, 41, and subsequent custody battle over their six kids. While at the studio, Brad has also reportedly been listening to a playlist that includes artists like Bon Iver, and Waylon Jennings. HollywoodLife.com actually EXCLUSIVELY told you about Brad’s new passion for art at the beginning of March — our source confirmed that he finds the process “therapeutic.”

Obviously, ending a ten-year relationship with Angie was a major change in Brad’s life, as it also meant he hasn’t been able to spend as much time with the pair’s six kids, so he’s clearly had a lot more free time. Angie actually just took all the children on a weeks-long trip across the pond, during which they spent time in Cambodia, London and Geneva, while Brad remained in the States. Finally, he was able to reunite with them this week.

“The time apart was healthy for all involved, as the kids and Brad had a chance to really miss each other,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Brad is planning to take the kids on their own vacation with him sometime soon.” The status of Brad and Angelina’s divorce and custody battle is still unknown, as they agreed in January to seal the court documents from the public.

