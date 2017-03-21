Brad Pitt Spoiling Maddox & Pax With A Surprise Trip To Coachella?

REX/Shutterstock

Brad Pitt is determined to spoil his & Angelina Jolie’s 6 kids amidst their ugly divorce. Making sure to ‘pull out all the stops,’ HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Brad is anxious to surprise them in any way possible — including taking his sons to music’s biggest festival!

Now that Brad Pitt, 53, has been reunited with his & Angelina Jolie‘s, 41, six kids after their trip to London with their mom, the actor is set on being the world’s greatest dad — and we are ALL about it! But in addition to spending as much time as possible with Maddox, 15; Pax, 13; Zahara, 12; Shiloh, 10; and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8, the star wants to surprise them with grand gestures as well. How cute is THAT?

“Brad’s an amazing dad, he’ll be pulling out all the stops to make those kids happy,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “A few people have suggested that he take Maddox and Pax to Coachella for the day. No doubt that’s something that would really thrill them.” Coachella, which starts Apr. 14 and goes until Apr. 23, would definitely be an amazing surprise for Brad’s two sons. And let’s be real, we all know how hard it is to bond with teenagers, but with a Coachella trip, Brad’s job may get a whole lot easier!

Aside from bonding though, Brad seems to want to TAKE his kids somewhere special. After all, Angie has been jet-setting with them since she filed for divorce in September. “Brad’s supportive of Angelina taking the kids overseas because that sort of travel is their normal, but he wants life to stay as consistent as possible,” our source continued. “But he’s looking forward to spending more time with all of them [after their trip to London.]”

Looks like Coachella may do the trick! But fancy trips or not, Brad clearly just loves being around his kids no matter WHAT they’re doing. When the children returned from their London trip for example, the seven of them enjoyed burgers together, and reportedly had a blast!

“Brad’s heart was full of joy to hear from his kids that they actually missed him while they were overseas,” another insider told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Jokingly, the kids told him they also missed American food too, so Brad took them all out for cheeseburgers after they were reunited from their European trip.” Aw!

