‘DWTS’: Bonner Bolton Reveals Why His ‘Hand Went South’ When He Grabbed Sharna

Bull rider Bonner Bolton is trying to wrangle those Sharna Burgess relationship rumors before they get out of hand. Eagle-eyed fans caught him grabbing the pro dancer’s crotch on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ on March 21, and now he’s explaining what REALLY happened.

Bonner Bolton, 29, wants the world to know: he did NOT grab Sharna Burgess’ crotch on Dancing with the Stars on March 20! At least, not on purpose. The sexy bull rider was caught caressing his dance partner when he didn’t think he was on camera, and the pro-dancer immediately snatched his hand off her lady parts. But what lead to the awkward exchange?

“I was just stargazed by Nick [Viall] and Peta [Murgatroyd]’s performance and I was looking at the TV screen,” Bonner revealed to Entertainment Tonight. “I felt her bump into me yet I wasn’t really looking at what was bumping into me. There was some hand placement that went south, so to speak.”

Yikes! Bonner insists that the whole situation was “totally unintentional,” and we do believe him. He’s not really looking at Sharna when she comes over to him, and his hand is limp until she moves it to her outer thigh. These two seem to have crazy chemistry, and we don’t think he would disrespect her like that on purpose.

“I blushed a little bit! I haven’t ever actually blushed on this show,” explained Sharna from her side of things. “I think I blushed several times tonight and I’m still blushing, so there’s a first for everything. I’m a little speechless and that never happens to me.” We don’t blame her!

The duo is definitely getting the rumor mills going, questioning whether there might actually be a relationship blossoming, and Bonner’s recounting of first meeting Sharna doesn’t exactly help. “The day I met her on the ranch… I looked up, they had me leading the horse, and I looked out under the brim of my hat, there she was. Just a fiery redhead. [She] just took my breath away, man.” How freakin’ cute?! We will definitely be keeping a close eye on these two.

