Angelina Jolie Ready To Find Love Again After Brad Pitt Divorce: Is She Already Dating?

Angelina Jolie is putting Brad Pitt in her past and looking towards the future, as HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned she’s ready to find love again. But is she already dating? We’ve got all the scoop!

“Angelina [Jolie] has many interests and many concerns in life and is mostly concerned with being a mom first, but she is also human and like everyone else she wants to be in love. There is nobody in particular on the radar, but she is allowing herself to have all options open as she begins to dive into a future romantic life,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Aww. We can certainly understand why Angelina, 41, wants to find love — like our source said, everyone else wants the same thing. She and Brad have been broken up for several months now, so it seems like the perfect time for her to venture out and try to find love. Maybe it will even get her mind of all those reports about Brad and Jennifer Aniston talking again.

According to a recent report, Angelina threatened Brad and told him not to bring their six children around Jen! “As Angie and Brad’s divorce talks continue, she’s demanding that Brad agree to never have their children around Jen,” In Touch reported. As you know, Brad and Angie share six children together — Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8.

“Brad thinks the request is off the wall and irrational,” the mag also reported. “He isn’t going to cave in to Angie’s ridiculous demand… Angie is the one who filed for divorce, not him. And she will have to live with the consequences.”

Interesting — we wonder how Brad will react to their kids meeting her future new boyfriend.

