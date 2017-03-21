Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie: He Wants To ‘Put Differences Aside’ For Shiloh’s Birthday Party

Celebrate good times, come on! HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Brad Pitt would like nothing more than to throw a joint birthday party with Angelina Jolie for their 10-year-old daughter Shiloh, but first he needs to get Angie’s okay!

Things have been looking a little less tense between Brad Pitt, 53, and Angelina Jolie, 41, recently as they go through their divorce proceedings and custody battle. So it’s no wonder they might be considering extending olive branches — and what better time to reunite than their 10-year-old daughter’s birthday!

“Brad wants to have a joint birthday party for Shiloh [Jolie-Pitt],” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s hoping Angie will agree [to it], and for the day put their differences aside for their daughter’s sake. Brad knows how much this would mean to Shiloh, for them to all be together on her 11th birthday.” Wow, that would certainly be an amazing present for a little girl who we’re sure wants nothing more than to have both her parents at her birthday party!

“Her birthday isn’t until May 27, but Brad is already trying to make this happen,” the source continued. “He knows this is going to be tough, but sooner or later they have to see each other and break the ice.” Well, tough is definitely an understatement, seeing as the pair have definitely avoided being around each other since Angie filed for divorce in September 2016, finding ways to avoid running into each other while handing off the kids for visits.

We’re so hoping that Angelina agrees to Brad’s idea and that they can spoil Shiloh, along with her five siblings — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, and 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — with a fantastic party!

