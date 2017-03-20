Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid: He Reveals Their Adorable Nicknames For Each Other

If you aren’t already totally obsessed with Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s relationship, just wait until you her what he has to say about her in this new interview! Plus, in case you’ve ever wondered what they call each other, Zayn is even dishing on the sweet nicknames they’ve come up with!

“Gigi [Hadid]‘s been living with me this past year,” Zayn Malik, 24, admitted to the Sunday Times Style. The singer bought a home in Bel-Air after six months of hotel living following his exit from One Direction, and now, it looks like he’s got himself a roomie! The two have been together for a year and a half, and even though they’re young, it’s no secret that they’re very serious.

“I call her Gee, she calls me Zee,” Zayn added, giving readers a closer insight into the relationship. “There’s some other nicknames, too, but I’ll keep those private.” Naturally, the 24-year-old had nothing but incredible things to say about his girl, and could not stop gushing over her work on their Versus Uncensored campaign for Versace — Gigi photographed Zayn and Adwoa Aboah for the shoot.

“She’s a really good artist, really creative,” he revealed. “We shot it at the Chateau Marmont. It was just me, her and Adwoa. We got on a good vibe with it. There’s a dingy rock’n’roll look to it. She didn’t have any problems taking photos. There were no tantrums. She’s a really chilled person — she fell right into it.”

Even Versace head, Donatella Versace, recognizes how perfect these two are for each other. “They define the mood of their generation with their honesty, energy and love,” she gushed. Zayn is currently working on his second album — and we have a feeling there’ll be a lot of Gigi-inspired songs for us to sing along to once it’s here!

