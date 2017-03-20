Madison Channing Walls: 5 Things To Know About Javi Marroquin’s New Girlfriend

Courtesy of Instagram

‘Teen Mom 2’ star Javi Marroquin has a hot new girlfriend, following his divorce from Kailyn Lowry, but if you’re not an avid watcher of ‘The Real World,’ then you may not know who she is. So to help you out, we put together a list of the five things you need to know about Madison Channing Walls. Check it out below!

1. Real World: Skeletons star Madison Channing Walls, 26, shares a daughter with her former MTV roommate, Tony Raines. Harper was born in February 2016, according to MTV. Their relationship reportedly fizzled due to long distance after the show ended. Tony also got back with an ex, Alyssa, and now has a second baby girl. Madison is raising Harper on her own.

2. Madison is a former child actress who recovered from a heroin addiction two years prior to starring on The Real World. During Madison’s time on the show, which aired from December 16, 2014 – March 10, 2015, her skeletons were former acquaintances who suffered as a result of her addiction: her stepsister Rachel, who arrived to the house in episode 11, and ex Skyler, who arrived to the house in episode 12.

3. Madison is from Austin, Texas.

4. Madison is currently dating Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin. They documented their recent trip to Philadelphia on social media, where they were seen packing on some major PDA. He then confirmed the relationship to Radar Online.

5. Madison has a strong social media presence, as she currently has 265K followers on Instagram.

