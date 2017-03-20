Waka Flocka Reveals He Wants Tammy Rivera & Their Family Back In ‘L&HH’ Teaser

Courtesy of Instagram

Too little, too late? Waka Flocka confesses that he wants Tammy Rivera and their family back, in our EXCLUSIVE teaser clip from the upcoming episode of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.’ The rapper reveals that he ‘messed up’ and needs to ‘man up.’

Waka Flocka, 30, is feeling nostalgic while talking about his ex Tammy Rivera, 30, with his boys Yung Joc, 33, and Lil Scrappy, 33. The rapper admits that he misses his ride-or-die wife and family, in a teaser clip for Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta obtained by HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Waka reveals that he hasn’t been home in six months, after they decided to part ways. “She’s got her own townhouse, her own sh*t now. And then it’s Charlie though, it’s my daughter. I can’t let another man raise her,” Waka confesses, while his friends nod in support.

“Bottom line, I miss my family a lot,” he continues. “Charlie and Tammy are my world and I took that for granted and I know I messed up. Listening to Joc and Scrapp juggling girls, I’m like ‘damn, that just ain’t me. I want my family back. Somethings got to change and I got to make the first move and man up.” The rapper is willing to do whatever it takes to win his queen back, so it’s a start! “I’m going to do it the right way. I’m going to follow my heart. I know exactly what she wants, I know exactly where her head at. I got this,” he adds. We’ll see if Tammy feels the same!

Joc’s hot and cold relationship with Karlie Redd, 38, is also addressed in the teaser clip! The guys joke that he’s moving backwards and Scrappy even shows off his moonwalk skills to prove his point. “Is crazy sex, worth a crazy life? You know darn well Karlie brings the drama,” Scrappy quips during his confessional. He also reveals that he hopes to still rekindle his flame with Bambi Benson, 31, since they’re on the outs! It looks like Waka really doesn’t want to follow suit.

Tammy previously slammed cheating allegations in 2016, while explaining why she split with Waka. “I will not speak on this situation again,” she wrote via Instagram. “Me and Waka separation had nothing to do with ANYONE! Waka did not leave me for ANYONE lol. We made a mutual decision that we needed to separate, Sometime ppl use other people’s lives to prey off and get attention, I guess for IG likes or followers. Waka is a Great man and father to my child, we all make mistakes and learn from them.” Fans will have to see if time really heals all wounds!

