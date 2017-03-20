Courtesy of Encore Beach Club

Victoria’s Secret supermodels graced Wynn Las Vegas over the weekend and partied like total rock stars (and with actual rock stars!).

On Friday afternoon, besties Taylor Hill, Jasmine Tookes (ya know, the lucky gal who got to wear the million dollar fantasy bra), Romee Strijd, and Lais Ribeiro kicked off their weekend festivities at the resort’s world-famous Encore Beach Club, where Taylor — who was celebrating her birthday weekend — posted a photo with her pals on the gram.

On Saturday afternoon, Jasmine and Lais were back at Encore Beach Club with VS model Josephine Skriver, where they retreated to a private upper bungalow with Australian rock band 5 Seconds of Summer members Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood, and Ashton Irwin. The group stayed totally refreshed with 1942 tequila shots, ResQwaters, Coconut Waters, and Grey Goose vodka cocktails, obviously. Once David Guetta hit the decks they enthusiastically danced their day away… because who doesn’t want to rock out when David Guetta is spinning?

Saturday night, the lovely ladies of Victoria’s Secret brought the party to the resort’s XS Nightclub where Taylor, Jasmine, Josephine, Lais, and a dozen or so friends threw back Casa Amigos Reposado and sugar-free Red Bulls (is that how they keep their hot model bods looking so fire?). Taylor and Romee posed for a photo with Alesso in the DJ booth and the friends danced ’til the wee hours.

Sounds like a totally poppin’ way to celebrate your birthday, right, HollywoodLifers?

