‘Vanderpump Rules’ Recap: Tom Schwartz Gets The Ultimate Wedding Surprise

Tom Schwartz and Katie’s wedding finally arrived on the March 20 episode of ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ and the whole group came together to show their support. Plus, Tom Sandoval and Jax gave Schwartz the ultimate wedding surprise when they flew in his triplet brothers!

The March 20 episode of Vanderpump Rules was mainly about all the fun that led up to Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney‘s wedding. And that included a “Taco Tuesday” themed rehearsal dinner, where everyone sipped on margaritas and annihilated a pinata.

Tom Sandoval and Jax also surprised Tom Schwartz with the ultimate wedding surprising by flying his triplet brothers in for the ceremony. He, of course, cried upon seeing his brothers, and we were almost sobbing ourselves.

Later, Lisa Vanderpump asked Scheana how everything was going and she insisted her relationship with Shay was perfect. But Lisa felt like Scheana was hiding something. And knowing what we know now — that she filed for divorce just a couple months ago — she probably was.

Furthermore, Stassi broke down in tears when she and Lisa finally buried the hatchet. Lisa told Stassi that she always had hope for her, but maybe she just needed to make some mistakes and grow up on her own. Stassi admitted she definitely made mistakes and she’s now trying to be a better person. And Lisa said she sees it.

Then, on the day of the wedding, Katie had to scramble to cut a few seams on her dress because she ate one too many tacos the night before. And Tom Sandoval said Ariana looked sexy in her tux. (No surprise there.)

After everyone got ready, it was finally time for Katie to walk down the aisle, but just before she did, the episode ended. To see the conclusion of the two-part wedding special, you’ll have to tune in next Monday!

