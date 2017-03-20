Uber President Jeff Jones Quits After Travel Ban Fallout & Multiple Company Scandals

REX/Shutterstock

Uber’s president, Jeff Jones resigned on March 19 after just 6 months because he didn’t agree with the company’s ‘beliefs.’ This comes after angry customers thought Uber endorsed President Trump’s travel ban, and explosive sexual harassment claims within the company went viral.

Uber has a staff opening. Jeff Jones resigned as the company’s president after just six months, tech blog, Recode confirmed on March 19. “It is now clear, however, that the beliefs and approach to leadership that have guided my career are inconsistent with what I saw and experienced at Uber, and I can no longer continue as president of the ride sharing business,” he said in part of his statement to the site. Jones arrived at Uber in Oct. 2016, after leaving Target, where he was a superstar chief marketing officer.

The transportation network company also confirmed Jones’ departure in a separate statement, but didn’t reveal why he left. “We want to thank Jeff for his six months at the company and wish him all the best,” Uber said. The company’s CEO, Travis Kalanick sent a note to staff members that read: “After we announced our intention to hire a COO, Jeff came to the tough decision that he doesn’t see his future at Uber. It is unfortunate that this was announced through the press but I thought it was important to send all of you an email before providing comment publicly.”

Jones’ departure comes at a controversial time for Uber. The company has been in the middle of multiple scandals, as well as unexpected resignations. In Jan. 2017, a consumer campaign with the hashtag “Delete Uber” made its way around the internet after the public found out that Uber’s CEO, Travis Kalanick, was on President Donald Trump’s economic council. He was one of the many U.S. business leaders that made up the council.

Kalanick and the company came under fire for seemingly endorsing the president and his controversial policies in Jan. 2017. When Trump signed his executive order to ban immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries, taxi drivers in New York City went on strike at JFK airport to protest the travel ban. That’s when Uber lifted its surcharge pricing for airport protesters amid the strike, in which angry Uber customers thought it was a move by the company to cash in on Trump’s executive order. After explosive backlash, Kalanick resigned from Trump’s council in Feb. 2017.

The company has also come under fire for allegedly ignoring sexual harassment. Former Uber Engineer, Susan Fowler, who was one of multiple people to leave the company in a short period of time, blasted Uber with sexual harassment claims in a viral blog post in Feb. 2017. In what she called a “strange year at Uber” Fowler wrote that her manager allegedly sent her sexual messages over the company’s chat system. After screen-shotting the alleged messages, Fowler said she reported her manager to HR. However, that’s when she said things “played out differently” than the appropriate approach she thought HR would take to handle the situation. Fowler said she was told that the company didn’t want to punish her manager because he was a “high performer,” with “stellar performance reviews from his superiors.” Wow.

Kalanick took to Twitter on the day of the article’s release, where he called the behavior described in Fowler’s piece as “abhorrent.”

1/ What's described here is abhorrent & against everything we believe in. Anyone who behaves this way or thinks this is OK will be fired. https://t.co/6q29N7AL6E — travis kalanick (@travisk) February 20, 2017

Kalanick revealed that Uber is looking for a new COO, [chief operations officer], and until then, multiple executives will take on more responsibly until he has signed on another staffer to fill the position.

